37 Indian deep-tech startups attend Bharat Innovates event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Brics leaders on Saturday witnessed a glimpse of India’s deep-tech capabilities, as they toured stalls showcasing an AI-powered cardiac diagnosis platform, quantum computers, marine robots, floating solar technology, rare-earth-free electric powertrains and AI-enabled cervical cancer screening at the Brics Bharat Innovates (BBI) exposition at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

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The exposition featured 37 Indian start-ups and ventures working across various emerging technologies, which are selected under Bharat Innovates, a national programme of the Union education ministry which is designed as a global accelerator for innovations from the Indian higher education ecosystem.

Representatives of Tricog Health, QpiAI, Chara Technologies, Quantsolar Technologies, EyeRov and Periwinkle Technologies among others explained their technologies and products to the visiting leaders during the tour.

Deep Dive What types of technologies were showcased by the Indian startups at the Bharat Innovates event? The Bharat Innovates event featured various technologies including an AI-powered cardiac diagnosis platform, quantum computers, marine robots, floating solar technology, rare-earth-free electric powertrains, and AI-enabled cervical cancer screening. How does the Bharat Innovates initiative benefit Indian startups and the education ecosystem? Bharat Innovates serves as a global accelerator for innovations from the Indian higher education ecosystem, connecting startups with global investors, corporates, universities, and research institutions to enhance collaboration and funding opportunities. Why was the Bharat Innovates exposition organized alongside the 18th Brics Summit? The exposition was organized to showcase India’s emerging technologies and efforts in innovation, aligning with the Brics nations' objectives to strengthen cooperation in science, education, and innovation during India's chairship of the Brics.

Tricog Health, represented by chief growth officer Prateek Golecha and heads of marketing Nidhi Kohli and Sweta Singh, showcased its AI-powered cardiac intelligence platform, which provides real-time ECG diagnosis and triage across more than 12,000 facilities and has covered over 35 million patients.

QpiAI founder and CEO Dr Nagendra Nagaraja and principal scientist Dr Amlan Mukherjee explained the start-up’s superconducting qubit-based quantum computers. Its portfolio includes Qvidya, an eight-qubit system for research and education; Indus, a 25-qubit system for advanced research and hybrid computing; and Kaveri, a 64-qubit processor designed for scalability.

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{{^usCountry}} Chara Technologies cofounder and CEO Bhaktha Keshavachar and COO Harish Lalchandani presented the company’s rare-earth-free electric powertrain technology, aimed at making electric mobility more efficient, cost-effective and sustainable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chara Technologies cofounder and CEO Bhaktha Keshavachar and COO Harish Lalchandani presented the company’s rare-earth-free electric powertrain technology, aimed at making electric mobility more efficient, cost-effective and sustainable. {{/usCountry}}

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Quantsolar Technologies co-founder and director Pankaj Kumar and manager Tushar Kumar explained the company’s floating solar photovoltaic platform, designed for deployment on complex water bodies.

EyeRov co-founder and CEO Johns Mathais and sales development representative Yashsingh Gopalsingh Thakur showcased an indigenous marine robotics platform comprising remotely operated, autonomous surface and autonomous underwater vehicles, along with AI analytics for inspection of critical infrastructure.

Periwinkle Technologies cofounder and managing director Koustubh Naik and cofounder and CEO Veena Moktali explained the start-up’s AI-enabled cervical cancer screening and triage platform, which provides risk assessment in under 60 seconds.

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“Bharat Innovates is designed to take innovation emerging from our higher education and research institutions to the world,” Union education minister Pralhad Joshi said in his message to Brics leaders on Saturday.

The two-day exposition, organised by the Union ministry of education in coordination with the ministry of external affairs, is being held as part of India’s Brics chairship and alongside the 18th Brics Summit being held in New Delhi. It is aimed at connecting Indian start-ups, higher education institutions, laboratories and research parks with global investors, corporates, universities, research institutions and governments.

Bharat Innovates was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 17, 2026, and its first edition was held in Nice, France, from June 14-16, showcasing 120 Indian deep-tech start-ups and ventures. The 37 start-ups featured at the Brics Bharat Innovates exposition in New Delhi were selected from this original cohort.

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The start-ups showcased at Bharat Mandapam exposition span areas including space technology, healthcare, quantum computing, semiconductors, biotechnology, climate technology, robotics, advanced materials, renewable energy and telecommunications. The exposition also advances the Brics education track priority of “Enhancing Research, Innovation and Start-up Ecosystems”.