Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

385 roads closed in rain-hit Himachal Pradesh

PTI |
Updated on: Jul 23, 2025 10:36 pm IST

Since the onset of the monsoon in Himachal Pradesh on June 22, as many as 76 people have died and 34 have been missing in rain-related incidents across.

A total of 385 roads, including two National Highways, have been closed for vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh following heavy rains in the past days, officials said on Wednesday.

Himachal Pradesh experienced 40 flash floods, 23 cloudbursts and 25 landslides this monsoon season,(PTI)
Himachal Pradesh experienced 40 flash floods, 23 cloudbursts and 25 landslides this monsoon season,(PTI)

National Highway (NH) 70, Mandi-Kotli road, has been closed in Mandi, while NH 707 (Hatkoti to Poanta Sahib) in Sirmaur has been closed at several places following landslides.

Of the total 385 roads, 252 have been blocked in disaster-hit Mandi. As many as 263 power distribution transformers and 220 water supply schemes have also been affected, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Monsoon activity remained normal in the state, and light to moderate rains were received at several places since Tuesday evening.

Manali received 57 mm of rain, followed by Sarahan 37.5 mm, Gharmoor 36.2 mm, Nagrota Suriyan 32.2 mm, Aghar 30.6 mm, Muraru Devi 29.4 mm, Guler 27.4 mm, Bilaspur 27 mm, Bharari 25.2 mm, Kahu 24.2 mm and Berthin 23.6 mm.

Since the onset of the monsoon in Himachal Pradesh on June 22, as many as 76 people have died and 34 have been missing in rain-related incidents across the state.

The state has also experienced 40 flash floods, 23 cloudbursts and 25 landslides this monsoon season, resulting in losses of approximately 1,247 crore, the SEOC stated.

