3-year-old girl dies after boiling milk spills on her while fleeing stray dog in Maharashtra's Beed

A three-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Beed district reportedly died after a pot of boiling milk spilled on her while trying to flee a stray dog outside her home. The girl died of severe burns after the boiling milk spilled on her, news agency PTI reported, citing police.

The incident comes just days after the family had celebrated her third birthday on Dussehra, according to an official. (Representative Image/PTI)

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The incident comes just days after the family had celebrated her third birthday on Dussehra, according to an official.

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Also Read | Three-year-old girl killed in attack by stray dog in MP’s Ratlam

Stray dog charges at 3-year-old

According to a local police official, cited in the report, the tragedy struck when the child was playing outside her home at Nandur Haveli on Thursday. A stray dog suddenly charged at her, barking aggressively.

Panicked by the animal and in an attempt to escape, the girl ran towards her home. In this rush, she tripped over a pot of boiling milk placed over an earthen chulha.

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The milk fell all over the child, causing extensive burn injuries. Following this, she was rushed to a private hospital. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to the Beed District Civil Hospital. However, the three-year-old succumbed to her injuries during the treatment.

Girl dies in attack by stray dog in MP

In a separate incident reported from Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, a three-year-old girl lost her life after being attacked by a stray dog, PTI reported on Friday.

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Also Read | Stray dog menace on PGI campus despite apex court directions

According to the officials cited in the report, the child was mauled by the animal while playing in the courtyard of her house on Thursday evening.

The girl was rushed to the district hospital by her relatives, but doctors declared her dead after examination.

A neighbour who took the child to the hospital, stated that her grandparents were working in the fields at the time of the tragic incident, and her parents were away in Rajasthan's Ajmer for work.

(with inputs from PTI)