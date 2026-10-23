Three-year-old girl killed in attack by stray dog in MP’s Ratlam
The child’s parents were away in Rajasthan for work, while her grandparents were working in agricultural fields when the attack took place.
Updated on: Oct 23, 2026, 13:06:18 IST
PTI
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A three-year-old girl died after being attacked by a stray dog in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, officials have said.
Manisha Bhabhar, the daughter of a labourer couple, was mauled by the canine while playing in the courtyard of her house, within the jurisdiction of Deendayal Nagar police station, on Thursday evening, they said.
The child was rushed to the district hospital by her relatives, but doctors declared her dead after examination, said officials.
"The dog had badly bitten the girl on her head and back, leaving deep wounds at both places," Jeevan Chauhan, a doctor at the hospital, told PTI.
Deendayal Nagar police station house officer Anurag Yadav said they had received information about the girl's death following a stray dog attack.
An autopsy would be conducted on her body, and the police would investigate the incident, he said.
Raju, a neighbour who took the girl to the hospital, said her grandparents were working in agricultural fields at the time of the incident, while her parents, both labourers, were away in Ajmer in Rajasthan for work.
The seriously injured girl might have died on the way to the hospital, he added.
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