Gzb: 4-year-old dies from injuries suffered from stray dog attack

Ghaziabad: A four-year-old boy succumbed to injuries inflicted by a pack of stray dogs in Nahal village near Ghaziabad’s Masuri, a police officer said on Tuesday. Police said the child was attacked on the outskirts of his village on August 12 when he ventured to an isolated area and died during treatment at a Delhi hospital on August 16. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police said the child was attacked on the outskirts of his village on August 12 when he ventured to an isolated area and died during treatment at a Delhi hospital on August 16.

“Stray dogs attacked him. Locals rescued him and rushed him to a hospital in Ghaziabad. He was later referred to a hospital in Delhi, where he succumbed to injuries. The stray dogs were roaming around on the outskirts. There were severe bite injuries on his body. As the deceased was a child, the family requested no autopsy,” said Sunil Kumar, ACP (Masuri).

The family of the child said they rushed him to two local hospitals before the Delhi hospital.

“He was under treatment for severe injuries he suffered all over his body except his face and abdomen. We recently admitted him to a local school. He was going to school on August 12 and probably lost his way, venturing into the isolated area. There were about 10-12 stray dogs who attacked him,” said the child’s father.

“We have been observing new dogs in the area and suspect they are being brought from residential areas and released outside our village in an isolated area near the Upper Ganga Canal,” the child’s grandfather alleged.

Calling the incident unfortunate, People for Animals (PFA) NGO officer Saurabh Gupta said, “They were probably wild dogs. Such dogs do not live in contact with human beings. They may develop aggressive tendencies. We also spotted jackals and wolves in areas near the Upper Ganga Canal or river Hindon.”

Divya Tripathi, the block development officer from the district administration, said the authorities would probe the incident.

“The death of a child due to the attack is very unfortunate. We will check the entire area for stray dogs. We will ensure that people in the village are safe from such incidents. Our teams will also check if these stray dogs are brought to the isolated areas and released near Nahal village,” Tripathi added.