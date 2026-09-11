7 carry on essentials I packed for Singapore and now take on every flight when I travel with my kids

The air conditioning at the airport arrival terminal was freezing, my phone battery was dropping fast, and we still had three MRT transfers left in Singapore. And this time, I had two kids with me.

Travelling solo is fairly simple. Add children to the mix and your cabin bag suddenly has a much bigger job. It needs to deal with tired kids, dead phone batteries, long waits, sudden rain, unfamiliar sounds and the occasional "Mum, I need this right now." Our week in Singapore was fantastic, but it also reminded me how quickly a family day can become tiring. We were out in the heat, using public transport, walking for hours and moving between very different environments. Some things in our cabin bags turned out to be far more useful than I expected. After that trip, these seven items earned a permanent place in our family travel kit.

1. A high-capacity magnetic power bank My phone works very hard when I travel. Google Maps, digital attraction tickets, messages, photos, bookings and keeping the kids entertained during unexpected waits can drain a battery surprisingly quickly. A 10,000mAh magnetic power bank has become one of my regular travel essentials. I like that it attaches to the back of my phone, so I can continue using it without having a cable trailing from my bag. I keep it in an easy-to-reach pocket of my hand luggage. That is useful at the airport too, since power banks need to travel in cabin baggage, not checked luggage. I also check the latest airline rules before flying because power bank restrictions can vary. Currently, IATA guidance says power banks up to 100Wh are generally permitted in carry-on baggage, with airlines able to impose stricter rules. With kids, a charged phone is not just about scrolling. It can mean having your boarding passes, maps, bookings and emergency contacts available when you need them.

2. Bluetooth trackers for bags and kids' things I have become a fan of putting trackers into luggage. Overhead space can disappear quickly on a full flight, and a cabin bag can sometimes end up being gate-checked. Having an AirTag or Tile inside means I can check where the bag is from my phone instead of standing there wondering. With children, I also use trackers as one small extra layer of reassurance in crowded places. I would not treat one as a substitute for keeping an eye on the kids, but it is useful when you are moving through a busy theme park, airport or unfamiliar place. I prefer keeping the tracker somewhere secure and discreet, like stitching it inside their pockets, rather than attaching it to the outside of a bag where it can easily come loose.

3. A universal travel adapter with USB-C fast charging Family travel means chargers. Lots of them. Phones, tablets, headphones and my laptop can quickly turn the cabin bag into a collection of cables and plugs. A universal travel adapter with USB-A and USB-C ports cuts down that mess considerably. It also saves the familiar hotel room argument over who gets the only convenient socket. For international trips, this is one of those items I would rather carry and not need than reach the hotel and realise I have brought the wrong plug.

4. Neck pillows for everyone I learnt this one the hard way. If I pack a neck pillow for myself, the kids want one too.

So now we carry neck pillows for everyone. I prefer memory foam versions with chin support because they give more structure than the inflatable pillows I have tried. The chin support is particularly useful for children who fall asleep sitting up and end up with their heads rolling forward. On the Singapore flights, the kids were able to sleep more comfortably instead of waking up with stiff necks and irritated faces. After several days of walking around Singapore, that extra comfort mattered on the flight home too. This is also one area where I have stopped trying to pack light for the sake of it. If three neck pillows mean three happier passengers, I will find the space.

5. Electrolyte hydration powders Singapore is hot and humid, and we were spending a lot of time outdoors. I carry individual electrolyte powder sachets because they take almost no room. Once I have cleared security, I can mix one into water and carry on with the day. I drink a lot of water when I travel anyway, so this is an easy addition to my bag. With children, I find that small, practical things work best. Nobody wants to stop for a complicated hydration routine in the middle of a sightseeing day. The sachets also take up much less space than carrying several ready-made drinks around.

6. A clear zip pouch for liquids My toiletries used to be scattered around my cabin bag. That worked until I had to find something quickly at the airport. Now I keep our permitted liquids together in a clear, resealable pouch. It makes everything easier to see and gives me some protection if a bottle decides to leak. It also means I am not emptying half the cabin bag when I need one small bottle. I still follow the liquid rules of the airport I am travelling through. At Changi, for example, liquids in containers of up to 100ml can be carried in a transparent, resealable 1 litre bag, with specific rules for larger purchases made inside the airport. For me, the pouch is less about having a fancy travel organiser and more about knowing exactly where everything is.

7. Diffusing headphones for Rayan This is probably the most personal item on our list. Rayan gets overstimulated by sound quite quickly, so unfamiliar places can sometimes be a lot for him. A new city already brings unfamiliar people, smells, sights and routines. Add loud or unexpected sounds and the whole experience can become overwhelming. For him, we carry Wave diffusing headphones. They have been useful in situations where I still wanted him to be part of the experience, but the sound around him was simply too much. We used them during fireworks shows on the cruise, in the auditorium during loud musicals and at Universal Studios during interactive children's rides where the volume could suddenly get very high. I liked that he did not have to miss out. He could stay with us, watch what was happening and enjoy the activity while having some control over the sound around him. That has made these headphones one of those things I now reach for before leaving the hotel, rather than remembering them after the noise has already become too much.

What I actually pack for family travel Travelling with kids has changed the way I pack. I am not trying to carry something for every possible situation. I want things that solve problems I know we are likely to have. For us, that means keeping phones charged, knowing where our bags are, making flights more comfortable, staying hydrated and giving Rayan a way to manage loud environments without missing out on the fun. Singapore was a good test because we used almost everything on this list. Some items made the trip easier for all of us. Others were very specific to one child. That is the thing about family travel. The best cabin bag is not the one packed according to a universal checklist. It is the one that makes your particular family day a little easier. And yes, we now carry three neck pillows. I have accepted my fate.

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