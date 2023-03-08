4 BJP members join AIADMK; Annamalai says party will grow only when people leave

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office-bearers have joined its alliance partner All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) since Monday after BJP’s state IT wing president CTR Nirmal Kumar quit the party to join the Edappadi Palaniswami-led party on Sunday after hitting out at Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai.

State BJP secretary Dileep Kannan also quit the party on Monday blaming Annamalai. Along with former BJP intellectual wing state secretary Krishnan, Trichy Rural district vice president Vijay and state OBC wing secretary Jothi met Palaniswami in his Chennai residence to join the AIADMK on Tuesday.

At least two BJP state office-bearers have expressed dissatisfaction with the AIADMK for poaching their party members despite being together in an alliance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) welcomed each of these leaders in his Chennai house and BJP state president Annamalai expressed his displeasure. “They have joined another party. I can also start poaching people,” Annamalai said. “Any party will grow only when people leave, and new ones get opportunities. There was a suggestion that BJP will grow only with the help of Dravidian parties. But it is now clear that these parties need people from BJP,” he said. “Dravidian outfits welcoming leaders from BJP is a strong indicator of our growth in Tamil Nadu.”

Responding to members blaming him, Annamalai said that his “bold” decisions had led to some being disgruntled. “Those firm on the ideology will remain in the BJP,” he added. Asked if the latest developments would cause a rift in alliance between the two parties, Annamalai said, “I am not a manager of BJP to make idlis or dosa; but its president. I am a leader and will continue to take decisions like how late chief minister J Jayalalithaa took without fear or favour.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}