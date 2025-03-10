Menu Explore
4 dead, 11 injured as bus to Jammu crashes into tractor-trolley in Punjab

PTI |
Mar 10, 2025 02:00 PM IST

The accident occurred near the Kala Bakra area in Jalandhar while the bus was en route to Jammu from Rajasthan.

Four persons were killed while 11 others were injured after a bus rammed into a brick-laden tractor-trolley in Punjab's Jalandhar district on Monday, police said.

Police said the bus driver and a passenger were killed on the spot while two passengers died in the hospital. (Pic used for representation)
Police said the bus driver and a passenger were killed on the spot while two passengers died in the hospital. (Pic used for representation)

The accident took place near the Kala Bakra area in Jalandhar when the bus was going to Jammu from Rajasthan, police said.

When the tractor-trolley came on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway from a village road, the bus rammed into it, said police.

Police said the bus driver and a passenger were killed on the spot while two passengers died in the hospital.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, said police.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed grief over the death of passengers in the accident.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," said Mann in a post on X.

He also lauded the efforts of the 'Sadak Surakhya Force' (road safety force) of the Punjab Police for helping the injured.

Follow Us On