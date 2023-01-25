4 injured in explosion in Manipur’s Ukhrul district

IMPHAL: Four persons sustained injuries when an explosive device went off in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident took place near the Gandhi chowk, which is also known as community circle in the Ukhrul district, 80km northeast of state capital Imphal.

Police said a woman was taken to hospital for an injury to her arm; the other three sustained minor injuries.

“We’ve registered a case and an investigation is going on,”a police officer in the hill town said.

A local resident said the residents of viewland locality in the district headquarters heard the explosion at about 5pm.

Several insurgent groups in Manipur give calls to boycott Republic Day celebration in the northeastern state by calling for a total shutdown on January 26.