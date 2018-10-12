Union minister Maneka Gandhi proposes panel to hold public hearings of #MeToo cases

Minister for women and child development Maneka Gandhi on Friday said she believes in all the women who have come out with complaints of sexual harassment.

She said her ministry will soon propose a committee with senior judicial and legal persons as members to look into all issues emanating from the #MeToo campaign.

“I believe in all of them. I believe in the pain and trauma behind every single complainant.

“I am proposing to set up a committee with senior judicial and legal persons as members to look into all issues emanating from the #MeToo campaign,” she said in an interview to PTI. The committee will look into the legal and institutional framework which is in place for handling complaints of sexual harassment, including some of the complaints if required, and advise the ministry on how to strengthen these, she said.

The #MeToo movement has gathered pace over the last fortnight with scores of women coming forward with personal accounts of sexual harassment by colleagues and bosses.

Several filmmakers and actors, politicians and journalists have been named in a wave of sexual misconduct allegations, spurred on by actor Tanushree Dutta’s claims that she was harassed by her colleague Nana Patekar on the sets of a 2008 movie.

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 15:30 IST