4 more states to give free vaccines to all adults

Four states announced on Wednesday that they will provide vaccines to all people between 18 and 45 free of cost, potentially boosting the country’s inoculation drive that will open to all adults from May 1 amid a devastating surge in coronavirus infections.

Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala said they will bear the costs of vaccination for all adults. On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh and Assam had decided to administer the vaccine without charge. At present, every person above the age of 45 years is eligible for a vaccine shot. It is free at government facilities and costs ₹250 per dose at private centres. On Monday, the central government had opened up the vaccination drive to all adults and said that state governments could procure shots directly from manufacturers, who could give 50% of jabs to private hospitals and states.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said the expenses to vaccinate everyone above 18 will be borne by the state government and urged the Centre to ensure availability of adequate number of vaccines.

“We will take all possible steps to protect our citizens’ lives. Request central government to ensure availability of adequate number of vaccines,” the chief minister posted on Twitter.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the vaccine would be offered to all adults free of cost.

“A detailed guidelines of the government of India will be issued later, but the people above the age of 18 will be vaccinated for free in Madhya Pradesh,” he told reporters in Bhopal. Bihar followed suit. “The state government will provide free vaccination to 18 years and above people,” chief minister Nitish Kumar tweeted. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said: “Vaccines will be provided free of cost for everyone in Kerala. We had announced free vaccines in the state.”