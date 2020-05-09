e-paper
Home / India News / 4 Pak soldiers killed in retaliatory fire; 3 posts destroyed

4 Pak soldiers killed in retaliatory fire; 3 posts destroyed

On Thursday, Pakistani troops had fired on Indian posts in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district, prompting India to retaliate, a defence spokesperson said.

May 09, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
A civilian was also injured and two houses were damaged in Pakistani army’s shelling on the Indian side in Poonch.
A civilian was also injured and two houses were damaged in Pakistani army’s shelling on the Indian side in Poonch.(ANI File Photo)
         

At least four Pakistani soldiers were killed and as many injured in India’s retaliatory firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir’s Poonch sector on Thursday, an Indian army officer said on Friday.

“At least three posts were destroyed in which four Pakistani soldiers were killed and four others were injured in Raikhchikri and Nezapir sectors of Pakistan opposite Poonch in our retaliatory fire,” said the officer.

A defence spokesperson said, “Intercepts confirmed that the adversary had suffered fatal casualties in retaliatory fire by the Indian troops.”

On Thursday, Pakistani troops had fired on Indian posts in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district, prompting India to retaliate, he added.

A civilian was also injured and two houses were damaged in Pakistani army’s shelling on the Indian side in Poonch. The injured was identified as Nisar Ali, a resident of Qasba village.

