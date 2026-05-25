4 Tripura cops arrested after CCTV catches them siphoning seized cough bottles

Four Tripura police personnel, including an inspector, have been arrested for allegedly siphoning off 245 cough syrup bottles from a contraband consignment that had been seized by the authorities, police said on Monday.

(Unsplash)

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The four have been identified by the police as Inspector Ajit Debbarma, sub-inspectors Rajendra Reang and Sampa Das -- all of them attached to the Teliamura police station -- and assistant sub-inspector Sachindra Debbarma of the state police’s Special Branch.

“They were arrested on Sunday and later suspended,” superintendent of police (Police Control) and chief public relations officer Rajdeep Deb said. The four were produced before a local court on Monday.

Police said that a patrol team of Teliamura police personnel had seized a vehicle carrying a consignment of cough syrup on May 20. Later, a video clip from the police station’s CCTV cameras came to light, indicating that personnel illegally removed about 245 bottles of the cough syrup before the seizure was recorded in official documents.

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{{^usCountry}} A police officer said a criminal case was lodged against them under sections 305 (Theft from a vehicle/government property), 306 (stealing from employer), 316(5) (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 61 (criminal conspiracy) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and 21(c) & 29 (possession of commercial quantity of contraband, and abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 based on the complaint filed by Justin Joseph, additional superintendent of police (Khowai district). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A police officer said a criminal case was lodged against them under sections 305 (Theft from a vehicle/government property), 306 (stealing from employer), 316(5) (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 61 (criminal conspiracy) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and 21(c) & 29 (possession of commercial quantity of contraband, and abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 based on the complaint filed by Justin Joseph, additional superintendent of police (Khowai district). {{/usCountry}}

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