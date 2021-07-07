4 years after losing arm, para-athlete hopes to win another medal at Paralympics

Ajeet Singh Yadav’s life turned upside down when he fell from a moving train near Madhya Pradesh’s Satna in December 2017 while trying to save a friend. He suffered several fractures, right hip dislocation, bruises all over the body, and lost his left hand and a part of arm. Yadav, 27, could not think of anything positive after the tragedy. But his mentor and coach VK Dabas would motivate him. Dabas not only helped him overcome the mental agony and trauma but also become a para-athlete of international standing.

Yadav won a gold medal in the javelin throw at a championship in 2019 in China and a bronze medal at the World Para Athletics Championship in Dubai the same year. Yadav won the gold medal at the Para Athletics Grand Prix 2021 in Dubai in February. Now he hopes to win a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics starting next month.

Yadav said his success in China and later in Dubai did wonders for his confidence. But it was not easy, to begin with. His first big challenge was the National Para Athletics Championship at Panchkula (Haryana) in March 2018. “I threw the javelin standing and still won fourth place in this important championship. More than winning the medal, the main object of participating in the national championship was to learn and know about para-athletics and para javelin.”

Yadav credits his family for encouraging him to pursue a para-sporting career after the accident. “They stood by me, and it was my coaches and mentors at the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education in Gwalior, who kept guiding me towards my mission--Paralympics.”

Yadav, who wanted to be a sports teacher or a professor, is from Nagla Bidhi village in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah and is also pursuing a PhD in physical education and sports. He is currently undergoing training at Sonipat.

Yadav will compete against fellow Indians Devendra and Sundar Singh Gujar for the gold medal in Tokyo. “My mission will be to do better than those two and finish at the top that too with a world record.” He said the Dubai event prepared him well for the Paralympics. “During the pandemic, it was really difficult to train and prepare well. But I managed by working out in the gym,” said Yadav.