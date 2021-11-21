40 hurt after being attacked by jackal; villagers kill animal

Nearly 40 people, including women and children were injured, eight of them seriously when a mad jackal attacked them in five villages of two panchayats in Katihar district on Sunday morning. The villagers later killed the animal.

“We were working on our farm when the animal attacked and bit us,” Md Afsar Alam, a resident of Jamira village said adding, “The attack was sudden and we were left helpless.” He was discharged from the Barsoi Referral Hospital after treatment.

Md Rijwan of Pichhwa village who is still undergoing treatment at Barsoi hospital said, “We were on our way to our paddy field when a jackal attacked us.”

Station house officer of Barsoi Arbind Kumar said those seriously injured were rushed to Katihar District Hospital while those who had sustained minor injuries were admitted at Barsoi Referral Hospital. He said the animal was killed by the villagers. He added that five villages of two panchayats Maheshpur and Beltar were worst affected.

Five villages where the jackal has created panic include Pichhwa, Baswara, Jamira, Maheshpur and Beltar.

At Shahkol village under Dagarua block, the animals attacked thrice during the last one week. The villagers have been spending sleepless nights and are alert even during daytime.

Reports of such attacks by animals have come from the villages on the West Bengal border. “,After the forests were cleared the wild animals roam in the area in search of food and they attack people out of frustration,” Purnia-based environmentalist Sumit Anand said and expressed deep concern over the killings of wild animals.