Rahul Gandhi's ‘42% of youth unemployed' jibe at Centre to back foot march

A day after saying that the Congress’s "Bharat Jodo Yatra" was aimed at “undoing the damage done by the BJP and the RSS” to the country, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday yet again raised a question for the Centre. His fresh attack comes amid political mudslinging linked to the grand old party’s mass contact programme, which aims to revive the party’s lost electoral ground. In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi shared a photo and said: “42% of our youth are unemployed.” "Is Bharat’s future secure if theirs isn’t?" he asked, adding "We walk for them all. We walk for jobs."

On Friday, addressing a press conference in Tamil Nadu, the ex Congress chief had counted “unemployment” and “inflation” as the biggest challenges the country is facing as he blamed the BJP government at the Centre. "What India is lacking now is a vision for itself. This is why India has to go to the past to find a vision from the past. Nothing from the past is going to save you in the future. "

"India now faces a bankruptcy of vision for what the future of our country should be. We are for corporate India. We are against the idea of massive monopolies. We are against unfairness, be it against farmers or MSMEs. We will act to ensure fairness prevails," he had said, lashing out at the rival party.

As a part of the 3,570 km foot march, the party aims to cover 12 states and two union territories. While the grand old party makes an effort to strengthen the grassroot connection, the BJP has been hitting out hard at the Congress.

From saying that India does not need a “Bharat Jodo” yatra to asking Rahul Gandhi to go to Pakistan and claiming that he was seen wearing a ₹41,000 t shirt, BJP leaders have been making sharp comments, triggering pushback.

