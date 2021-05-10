Home / India News / Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expands Cabinet, 43 TMC leaders sworn-in as ministers
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expands Cabinet, 43 TMC leaders sworn-in as ministers

The diverse cabinet of Mamata Banerjee comprises 43 ministers including 15 new faces.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 10, 2021 11:49 AM IST
43 TMC leaders sworn-in as ministers in West Bengal cabinet(ANI)

As many as 43 ministers of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet, including 19 ministers of state, took the oath office at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata in the presence of governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in a simple ceremony, keeping in mind the raging coronavirus pandemic.

While former finance minister Amit Mitra took oath via video conferencing, veteran leaders, including Subrata Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim, Jyoti Priya Mallick, Moloy Ghatak, Aroop Biswas, Dr Shashi Panja and Javed Ahmed Khan were sworn in as ministers at the Raj Bhavan premises.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Banerjee will hold the first meeting with her cabinet later in the day.

While Kabir was among 10 persons who became ministers of state (independent charge), Tiwari and Saha were featured in the list of nine MLAs sworn-in as ministers of state.

On May 5, Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as the chief minister for the third consecutive term by governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

In recently concluded Assembly elections, TMC secured a thumping majority by securing 213 of the 292 assembly seats.

However, Banerjee herself lost from Nandigram, a hotbed of Bengal politics.

