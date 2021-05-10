Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expands Cabinet, 43 TMC leaders sworn-in as ministers

As many as 43 ministers of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet, including 19 ministers of state, took the oath office at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata in the presence of governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in a simple ceremony, keeping in mind the raging coronavirus pandemic.

While former finance minister Amit Mitra took oath via video conferencing, veteran leaders, including Subrata Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim, Jyoti Priya Mallick, Moloy Ghatak, Aroop Biswas, Dr Shashi Panja and Javed Ahmed Khan were sworn in as ministers at the Raj Bhavan premises.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Banerjee will hold the first meeting with her cabinet later in the day.

Also Read | The present and future of Mamata Banerjee

While Kabir was among 10 persons who became ministers of state (independent charge), Tiwari and Saha were featured in the list of nine MLAs sworn-in as ministers of state.

On May 5, Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as the chief minister for the third consecutive term by governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Also Read | ‘Elections in India need immediate reform’: Mamata Banerjee

In recently concluded Assembly elections, TMC secured a thumping majority by securing 213 of the 292 assembly seats.

However, Banerjee herself lost from Nandigram, a hotbed of Bengal politics.