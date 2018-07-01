44 feared dead after bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand’s Pauri

At least 44 people are feared dead after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Pauri district of Uttarakhand.

Officials of the Disaster Control Room (DCR) said the bus was going through Dhumakot-Bhainakot motor road when around 8.45 am it fell into a deep gorge near Kween village. There were about 45 passengers on the bus.

DCR sources said bodies of 42 passengers have been recovered. Three others were injured and taken to a primary health centre in Dhumakot, some 7 km from the spot. During treatment, two more died. The injured victim was taken to Ramnagar for medical help, the sources further said.

Garhwal commissioner Dilip Jawalkar and Pauri district magistrate Sushil Kumar could not be contacted despite several attempts.