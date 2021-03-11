Home / India News / 44 students test positive for Covid-19 at a hostel in Maharashtra's Latur
india news

44 students test positive for Covid-19 at a hostel in Maharashtra's Latur

Last month, 47 other students from the same hostel were found infected
PTI, Latur
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 08:37 PM IST
So far, 715 patients have died due the virus in the district of Latur(HT Photo)

A total of 44 students residing in a hostel in MIDC area near Maharashtra's Latur city tested Covid-19 positive on Thursday, a health department official said.

Last month, 47 other students from the same hostel were found infected, he said.

The hostel is located near an English-medium school on the outskirts of the city. This hostel provides accommodation to students between Class 8 and 10, the official said.

"After testing positive, these students were moved to a local quarantine centre, where they are being treated," he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 146 people tested coronavirus positive in Latur district during the day, officials said.

Of these, 91 are residents of areas located within the the Latur Municipal Corporation limits.

Forty-one patients recovered from the infection and one patient died due to it on Thursday.

So far, 715 patients have died due the virus in the district, the officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra coronavirus latur district
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP