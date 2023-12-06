443 died cleaning sewers, tanks in over 5 years: Govt

More than 400 people have died while cleaning septic tanks and sewers in the country since 2018, the ministry of social justice and empowerment said on Tuesday.

According to the government, the number of deaths of workers while cleaning sewers or septic tanks is 443 in five years. (FILE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a written response to a question by Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Aparupa Poddar, minister of state for social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale told the Lok Sabha that 443 people died while cleaning sewers and septic tanks between 2018 and November 20 this year.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

While 76 deaths occurred in 2018, 133 were recorded in 2019, 35 in 2020, 66 in 2021, 84 in 2022 and 49 till November 20 this year.

In a series of questions, Poddar sought state-wise details of the number of deaths that occurred while cleaning septic tanks and sewers in the last five years.

Also read- SC orders govt to pay ₹30 lakh compensation to families of those who die cleaning sewer

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the government, this year, Rajasthan reported the highest number of deaths (10), followed by Gujarat (9). Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu reported seven cases each.

On another query, Athawale said 44,217 manual scavengers were identified during a National Survey of Manual Scavengers – carried out at the behest of Niti Aayog – in 2018.

Asked if the government wants to hold another survey, the minister said: “Yes. Hon’ble Supreme Court of India vide Order dated 20.10.2023 in Writ Petition (Civil) No. 324/2020 directed for Nationwide Survey of Manual Scavengers.”

To be sure, manual scavenging is banned under the Prohibition of Employment As Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013. The government has differentiated between deaths due to manual scavenging and those that have occurred while cleaning sewers. Experts have maintained that cleaning sewers and septic tanks is a mere extension of the now-banned practice of manual scavenging or the cleaning of human excreta by hand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Athawale also said that as per the “prohibition of employment as manual scavengers and their rehabilitation act 2013”, manual scavenging is a prohibited activity in the country.

“As on 29.11.2023, out of the 766 districts in the country, 714 districts have reported themselves as manual scavenging free,” he said.

Asked if the government has deployed manhole cleaning robots, the minister said: “Data of deployment of manhole cleaning robots is not maintained centrally.”