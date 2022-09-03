4.4-magnitude earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar islands, 2nd within 24 hours

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck on Richter Scale was recorded by National Center for Seismology in Andaman and Nicobar islands, the second quake in the area within 24 hours. The earthquake occurred 106km east-northeast of Portblair at around 6.59 am today.The depth of the earthquake was 70 km below the ground.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 03-09-2022, 06:59:58 IST, Lat: 12.02 & Long: 93.62, Depth: 70 Km ,Location: 106km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island, India,” the earthquake monitoring agency tweeted.

No casualties or damages or life loss have been reported by authorities so far.

On Friday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter scale was recorded by the NSC at Andaman and Nicobar islands.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 02-09-2022, 12:43:03 IST, Lat: 14.11 and Long: 93.49, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 108km NNE of Diglipur, in Andaman and Nicobar island, India."

The epicentre of the earthquake was 108 Kilometers in the North-Northeast (NNE) of Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar island and the depth of around 10 kilometres.

