44th Chess Olympiad: Rajnikanth releases teaser featuring AR Rahman, MK Stalin | Watch

Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday released the teaser video for the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad which is being hosted by India this year in Tamil Nadu. The video featured music maestro AR Rahman, who also composed and sung the theme song and chief minister MK Stalin.

The actor shared the video on Twitter which was retweeted by Stalin with a caption, "Welcome To Namma Ooru Chennai!" (roughly translated as 'welcome to our town Chennai').

The 44th edition of the world's biggest chess event will be held in Mahabalipuram near Chennai from July 28 to August 10. Earlier, Russia was scheduled to host the 44th Chess Olympiad, but it was moved to India, due to its invasion of Ukraine.

This is the second major global event of the sport to be held in India after the World Championship match in 2013, when Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen, the current world No.1, clashed with each other.

The Chess Olympiad is a biennial team event in which teams from some 190 countries compete over a two-week period.

Earlier in the day, the first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay arrived in Bhubaneswar.

The other cities that have been covered by torch relay so far include Agartala, Namsai, Dibrugarh, Itanagar, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, Dharamshala, Shimla, Chandigarh, Patiala, Amritsar, Panipat, Gurugram, Kurukshetra, Dehradun, Haridwar, Meerut, Kanpur, Kevadia, Ahmedabad, Dandi, Surat, Jaipur, Daman, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Panaji, Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jhansi, Gangtok, Siliguri, Kohima, Gangtok, Shillong, Guwahati and Siliguri.

The torch, which began its relay from Leh, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The torch will travel to 75 cities for 40 days before it culminates at Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu. Over 200 countries are participating in the Chess Olympiad. Chess grandmasters will receive the torch at various identified venues.

(With agency inputs)

