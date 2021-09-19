Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
4.5 years of BJP government in UP ‘landmark of good governance’, says CM Yogi

Yogi Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh remained free of communal violence and mafia activities were brought under control during the past four-and-a-half years of BJP rule.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference on the completion of 4.5 years of BJP government in the state on Sunday. (File photo)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Uttar Pradesh has achieved a ‘landmark’ in good governance.

Adityanath was speaking on the occasion of the completion of four-and-a-half years of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. 

He said that the state machinery as well as the organisation (BJP) is making a coordinated effort under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make achievements in all spheres during these years. 

The chief minister also said the state has also made it to the second position on national ‘Ease of Doing Business’ ranking during the period.

“Uttar Pradesh is attracting investment at a steady pace today. Earlier the state was on 14th position in the national ‘Ease of Doing Business’ ranking, but now we have made it to the second position,” Adityanath said, adding, “The state has attracted investment worth 3 lakh crore in the past 54 months and has emerged as hub of export.”

“Our government has created an environment of security for women, businessmen and the common people,” the chief minister said.

