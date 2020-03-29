45-yr-old Covid-19 patient dies in Ahmedabad; toll rises to 5 in Gujarat

india

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 09:56 IST

A 45-year-old Covid-19 patient has died in Ahmedabad, taking the death toll in Gujarat to five, news agency PTI reported on Sunday.

A 46-year-old woman had succumbed at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday and the number of coronavirus disease patients in Gujarat rose to 55 with eight new cases reported on Saturday, officials had said.

Jayanti Ravi, the state’s principal secretary, had said that two coronavirus patients had died in Ahmedabad and one each in Surat and Bhavnagar.

The woman who died in Ahmedabad on Saturday was suffering from co-morbid conditions like pulmonary fibrosis as well as diabetes and hypertension, she had said.

Eight new cases were reported since Friday evening—three in Ahmedabad, two in Gandhinagar and one each in Vadodara, Mehsana and Gir Somnath districts.

