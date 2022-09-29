Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
4.5-magnitude earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Published on Sep 29, 2022 04:16 AM IST

The earthquake occurred at 5:43 pm on Wednesday.

(Representative Image/HT)
ANI |

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale was recorded 150 km north of Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar island, National Center for Seismology said on Wednesday.

The earthquake occurred at 5:43 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, occurred on September 28, 2022, 17:43:36 IST, Lat: 14.61 & Long: 93.11, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 150km N of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," National Center for Seismology said.

