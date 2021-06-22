4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang

An earthquake of 4.6 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, the National Centre of Seismology said on Tuesday. According to the official statement, the quake struck the city at around 10:14pm.

This comes two days after a series of earthquakes jolted the northeastern part of India on Sunday. All quakes ranged between magnitude 3.1 and 3.6 on the Richter scale and hit two regions in Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. No casualties or damage to property, however, have yet been reported in the incidents.

According to alerts issued by National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the first earthquake, measuring magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale, occurred near Arunachal Pradesh's Pangin at around 1:02am. This was followed shortly by another earthquake, measuring magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale, near Shirui village in Manipur's Ukrul district.

