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4th Indo-German Environmental Forum to be held in Delhi on Tuesday

India and Germany are holding the forum in association with the Asia-Pacific Committee of German Business and Indian industry associations

Published on: Aug 31, 2026, 16:39:31 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav and his counterpart, Carsten Schneider, will co-chair the 4th Indo-German Environmental Forum themed ‘Together For More Resilience’ in Delhi on Tuesday.

Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav will co-chair the 4th Indo-German Environmental Forum. (X)
Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav will co-chair the 4th Indo-German Environmental Forum. (X)

The forum is the highest-level bilateral engagement between India and Germany on environmental policy and has been held since 2008. India and Germany are holding it in association with the Asia-Pacific Committee of German Business and Indian industry associations.

In a statement on Monday, the environment ministry said Yadav and Schneider will discuss key issues relating to environmental protection and climate policy to strengthen bilateral cooperation, exchange experiences and advance practical collaboration. “Through thematic sessions, the Forum will focus on challenges, solutions and opportunities in the areas of Low-Carbon Industries; Biodiversity in Wetlands, Mountains and Forests; Resource Efficiency & Circular Economy as a Business Model; and Sustainable Finance, Green Skills and Investment Mobilization,” the ministry said.

Officials said the forum will provide a platform for bilateral exchanges among policymakers, private-sector representatives, think tanks and other key stakeholders on environmental and climate cooperation between the two countries. Representatives from ministries, businesses, expert groups and non-governmental organisations are expected to participate.

 
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