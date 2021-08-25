5 arrested for beating 2 Muslim beggars in Ajmer: Police

Five people were arrested in Ajmer for allegedly thrashing two Muslim beggars and asking them to go to Pakistan, police said on Monday. The accused were later released on bail, they added.

The arrests came after a video of the purported incident, which went viral on social media, showed the accused kicking a young boy on his head and slapping another man who were seeking alms in a housing colony.

The accused are also heard asking the man to go to Pakistan for begging.

“We came across the video on August 20 and initiated action against the accused. Five people were arrestedunder section 151of the Indian Penal Code. The court granted them bail,” Alwar deputy superintendent of police Mukesh Soni said.

Police said efforts were underway to trace the victims and record their statement to decide the next course of action.

The incident comes a few days after a Muslim bangle seller was allegedly thrashed by a group of people in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city. Police also later booked the Muslim man for allegedly molesting a minor girl. Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra claimed that the victim was using a fake identity, passing himself as Hindu.