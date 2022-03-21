5 Bengal police personnel charged with negligence of duty in Congress leader’s murder

Five personnel of the Purulia district police in Bengal were confined to their barracks on Sunday evening following charges of dereliction of duty during the murder of Congress councillor Tapan Kandu on March 13, officials said.

The victim’s wife, Purnima Kandu, had alleged that the police personnel, who were manning a security check point on the road during the murder, did not respond to the family’s request to rush to the crime scene which was within walking distance.

“A woman sub-inspector, two constables and two home guards have been asked not to leave the barracks till the charge is probed,” a district police official said on condition of anonymity.

Anupam Dutta, a ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor, and Tapan Kandu were killed in North 24 Parganas and Purulia on March 13, days after they won the municipal polls held on February 27. The crimes rocked the state.

Two suspects, Amit Pandit and Sanjib Pandit, were arrested in connection with Dutta’s murder.

In Purulia, police arrested Dipak Kandu, a nephew of Tapan Kandu.

Dipak Kandu contested the civic polls on a TMC ticket against his uncle and lost. The Congress and Kandu’s family have demanded a court-monitored probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleging that TMC leaders and the local police have links with the murder.