Home / India News / 5 days after ‘stealing’ newborn, woman leaves him near police station in Madhya Pradesh

5 days after ‘stealing’ newborn, woman leaves him near police station in Madhya Pradesh

“Fearing police investigation and actions, the accused woman has left the child at the gates of Sanyogitaganj police station,” DIG Harinarayan Chari Mishra said, adding that the baby has been reunited with his mother.

india Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 08:24 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
Indore
Indore DIG HC Mishra speaking to media on Friday (ANI)
         

Five days after a woman allegedly stole a newborn, impersonating a nurse, from Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on November 15, she left the baby at the gates of Sanyogitaganj police station on Friday morning, police said.

Indore Deputy Inspector General of Police Harinarayan Chari Mishra said that the newborn has been reunited with his mother at the government hospital.

“We took the case as a challenge. We searched for the accused woman based on the CCTV footage of the hospital. In the footage, it was seen that the woman fled on a two-wheeler. We searched and identified around 450 such two-wheelers. But, we could not find the woman. We have also announced Rs 20,000 prize for giving information about that woman,” Mishra told reporters.

“Fearing police investigation and actions, the accused woman has left the child at the gates of Sanyogitaganj police station. The newborn is fine and he has been under observation at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital where his mother is also admitted. They have been reunited,” he added.

The search for the accused woman will continue, the officer added. (ANI)

