5 dead, 11 rescued after slabs of building collapse in Maharashtra

The body of Sandhya Dodwal, 45, was recovered from the debris late at night, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the regional disaster management cell, Thane Municipal Corporation.
PTI | , Thane
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Rescue work is underway by TDRF and NDRF after a slab collapse of 4th storey residencial building Mohini Palace in Ulhasnagar area, Thane.(PTI)

Five persons including three women were killed after slabs of an illegal residential building in Ulhasnagar township in Thane district of Maharashtra collapsed on Saturday, officials said.

Eleven others were rescued.

The body of Sandhya Dodwal, 45, was recovered from the debris late at night, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the regional disaster management cell, Thane Municipal Corporation.

The incident took place at ground-plus-four-storey "Manorama" building located in camp no 1 around 1.40 pm.

A slab on the fourth floor came crashing down on other slabs which all landed on the ground floor, trapping people in the process, Kadam said.

A team of NDRF personnel joined in the rescue operations.

Local firemen rushed to the scene and rescued 11 residents who were taken to a local hospital.

The deceased were identified as Monty Milind Parshe (12), Aishwaraya Harish Dodwal (23), Harish Dodwal (40), Savitri Parshe (60) and Sandhya Dodwal (45).

Ulhasnagar Corporation PRO Yuvraj Badhane said the building was an illegal structure constructed in 1994. It had nine tenements and seven shops on the ground floor.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Kalyan MP Srikant Shinde said kin of the deceased will be paid a compensation of 5 lakh each.

