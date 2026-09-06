Kanpur/Budaun , In a tragic incident, a man, along with three of his minor daughters, was killed while another daughter of his was seriously injured after their house collapsed amid rain in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district on Sunday, police said.

5 including 4 of family killed in house-collapse incidents in UP

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In Budaun district, a farmer was buried under the debris and died on the spot, while his wife sustained serious injuries, after the wall of their house collapsed due to heavy rains at night, they added.

Kanpur's Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal told PTI that in Hirni village, all five members of a family were trapped under the debris after their "kutcha" house collapsed around 11 am.

Police, fire brigade personnel and locals rescued the family members and took them to the Community Health Centre at Patara, where four were declared dead.

The victims were identified as Mukesh Kumar and his daughters Maya , Neetu and Pallavi . Another daughter of Kumar, Kajal, was seriously injured in the incident and is under treatment at the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Three fire tenders with rescue equipment and a mobile disaster-response vehicle were deployed at the spot. The exact cause of the collapse is being investigated, the police commissioner told PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Three fire tenders with rescue equipment and a mobile disaster-response vehicle were deployed at the spot. The exact cause of the collapse is being investigated, the police commissioner told PTI. {{/usCountry}}

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The front portion of the "kutcha" house was completely damaged, while a room-like structure in the rear portion was partially damaged, police said.

Kumar's cousin Tej Bahadur Singh alleged police negligence, claiming that the family repeatedly called the Saadh police station after the collapse, but the calls were initially not answered.

He said villagers had to launch a rescue operation themselves and worked for nearly two hours to pull the trapped family members out.

The family also alleged that the treatment at the Patara CHC was delayed as no doctor was available when the victims were taken there. They demanded an impartial inquiry into the alleged lapses and action against those responsible.

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According to the family, Kajal alias Laxmi was due to get married in December.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

In Budaun, owing to heavy rains late on Saturday night in Gurugram village under the Musajhag police station area, the wall of a farmer's "kutcha" house collapsed, burying him under the debris and killing him on the spot, while his wife sustained serious injuries, police said.

Musajhag Station House Officer Manoj Kumar said the deceased was identified as Vinod , who was sleeping with his family members when the wall collapsed.

Alerted by the loud crash of the collapsing wall, nearby villagers rushed to the scene and began clearing the debris to rescue those trapped underneath. However, Vinod had already died by then. The villagers pulled his injured wife out of the rubble.

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Police have sent the body for post-mortem and got the injured woman admitted to a hospital.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.