5 injured in 2 separate gunfire incidents in Manipur; 2 villages targeted by arson by armed militants

Five people sustained injuries in two separate gunfire incidents in Manipur even as unidentified armed miscreants set houses in two villages ablaze, officials said on Sunday.

According to police, the injured of one incident have been identified as one Sandip Dahal (35) and his wife Bepanah Dahal (29) from Charhajare, Kangpokpi district. (ANI/Representative)

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According to police, hours after a 36-year-old man belonging to Kuki community was killed and four others sustained injuries on Saturday, unidentified armed miscreants launched the attack on Tangkhul Naga village in Kamjong district.

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During the retaliatory attack three people belonging to Tangkhul Naga community sustained injuries. The injured were immediately stabilised at Kamjong Hospital, officials said.

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In the second incident, a Nepalese couple sustained minor bullet injuries on Sunday around 11.45 am in an ambush carried out by unknown armed miscreants in between Mahadev and Guwaltabi village along National Highway 202 (Imphal-Nagaland via Ukhrul) road, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, the injured have been identified as one Sandip Dahal (35) and his wife Bepanah Dahal (29) from Charhajare, Kangpokpi district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, the injured have been identified as one Sandip Dahal (35) and his wife Bepanah Dahal (29) from Charhajare, Kangpokpi district. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said both sustained minor bullet injuries below their knees and both of them were discharged from a nearby Army hospital after they were given first aid.

Meanwhile, houses in two villages belonging to Tangkhul Naga Skipe and Pilong village in Kamjong district were set ablaze by armed militants on Sunday. “The two villages are located near Indo-Myanmar border, but due to lack of manpower police are yet to reach the spot,” said a senior police officer.

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Police said no casualties have been reported in the incident.

On Sunday, the Manipur government issued an order transferring superintendent of police, Kamjong, Tholu Rocky to Manipur Police Training Centre as assistant director. The order said additional superintendent of police (law and order), Imphal West Jay Barange, IPS has taken charge of SP, Kamjong.