Manipur violence: Bodies of seven victims handed over to families

The mortal remains of seven of the nine people killed in Manipur violence, including six Nagas and one person of Nepali origin, were handed over to their respective family members on Sunday. The statement further claimed that churches were set ablaze after their belongings were looted. (ANI/ Representational)

Meanwhile, the Makui Village Authority demanded the immediate and unconditional return of the head of a Naga village guard who was allegedly beheaded by armed Kuki militants in Makui village.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Makui Village Authority in Kangpokpi district alleged that Saturday’s attack was carried out by a combined force of the Kuki National Front-Presidential [KNF (P)] faction and the Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA), along with what it described as the cross-border terrorist nexus of the KNA-Burma faction.

Of the four Naga Liangmai village guards killed in the attack, R Ajinpou, was beheaded, the statement said. A video that surfaced on social media purportedly showed armed individuals suspected to be Kuki militants, wearing camouflage uniforms and carrying sophisticated assault rifles with red ribbons on their barrels, filming Ajinpou’s head.

The village authority also alleged that three cows belonging to Makui resident Chamriupiu were slaughtered and stolen. A photograph purportedly showing someone carrying the cow’s meat also went viral on social media.

The statement further claimed that churches were set ablaze after their belongings were looted.

“Survivors and evidence reveal a chilling truth, these ruthless perpetrators are heard speaking multi-lingual speaking Hindi, Kuki and Burmese, laying bare the cross border terrorist nexus threatening our soil”, the statement claimed.

The village authority demanded the immediate and unconditional return of Ajinpou’s head to enable his family to perform the last rites.

“Taking away the head of a deceased person is a grave violation of our customary values, human dignity, and respect for the dead. If you fail to return the head, a heavy curse will fall upon your head and your generations to come”, the Makui Village Authority stated.

The authority also urged the Government of India, the Manipur government and global human rights bodies to intervene immediately.

Officials said the mortal remains of the four deceased village guards were handed over to their family members on Sunday under the escort of central security forces.

In a separate incident in Ukhrul district, the mortal remains of Sandeep Rai, a person of Nepali origin who was killed in an ambush by unidentified armed men on Saturday, were handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal on Sunday.

Rai, 30, who was living in Taphou Senapati Nepali village in Senapati district, was killed while travelling in a car from a friend’s house near Chingphei and Yaolen villages in Ukhrul district.

The Manipur Gorkha Welfare Union (MGWU), in a statement, demanded a thorough, impartial and time-bound investigation into Rai’s killing. The union also called for those responsible to be identified, apprehended and prosecuted in accordance with the law without delay.

The union further demanded immediate strengthening of security arrangements in vulnerable areas and Gorkha-inhabited settlements through effective preventive measures, regular patrolling and timely intervention. It also sought compensation for the bereaved family as approved by the Manipur Cabinet, along with long-term support for their rehabilitation.

According to local sources within the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Kuki-Zo women were scheduled to gather at Gamgiphai at around 1 pm on Sunday to pay homage to Rai, a Gorkhali farmer who was killed in the ambush in Ukhrul district on Saturday morning.

In Kamjong district, the mortal remains of two Tangkhul Nagas who were killed by unidentified armed men were also handed over to their family members after post-mortem examinations at Kamjong district hospital late on Saturday night.

According to an FIR registered at Kamjong police station, the unidentified armed men were suspected to be Kuki militants belonging to the Kuki National Army (KNA).

The FIR stated that the violence began on Friday. According to the complaint, police received credible information at around 8.45pm on Friday about the suspicious movement of individuals suspected to be KNA militants in the forested area near the cemetery in Chassad village.

A team from Chassad police station, along with a subedar of the 11th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) and personnel from the 14th Border Security Force, proceeded to the location to assess the situation.

On reaching the area, the team found a bunker, followed by another bunker connected to it by a trench. The FIR stated that two or three people inside the bunker attempted to flee on seeing the security personnel. As the personnel approached, the armed men opened fire, prompting the security forces to retaliate.

During the exchange of fire, Domkhonei Touthang, a woman, and Michael Haokip, a man, were killed, according to the FIR.

A total of around 23 houses, including 12 belonging to Tangkhul Nagas and 11 belonging to Kuki residents, were set ablaze.

Hindustan Times has seen a copy of the FIR. A suo motu case was registered in connection with the incident under sections 101, 324 and 326(G) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, section 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and section 25(1-C)(A) of the Arms Act, 1959, for investigation.

The situation under the jurisdiction of Chassad police station was under control, a senior police officer told HT. However, restrictions on movement within a 400-metre radius of the police station remained in force, the officer said.

The officer added that the post-mortem examinations of Touthang and Haokip had not been recorded as their family members had not yet reached the police.

Meanwhile, a 24-hour total shutdown called by the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) across Kangpokpi district disrupted normal life.

The Kuki-Zo body announced the shutdown on Saturday, and it came into effect at 6 pm that day.

Commercial establishments remained closed, while bandh supporters blocked National Highway 2, which connects Imphal and Dimapur, at several locations, including Kangpokpi town.

As Sunday was a general holiday, educational institutions and government offices were already closed.

In a statement issued on Saturday, CoTU said the shutdown was called “in view of the grave and escalating security situation arising from the reported coordinated attacks in Chassad village Kamjong district, Yaolen Ukhrul district and along the IT Road in Kangpokpi district, involving Tangkhul and Luangmei elements associated with NSCN-IM.”

CoTU strongly condemned all acts of violence and intimidation directed against civilians.

Meanwhile, chief minister Khemchand Singh condemned the killing of civilians and the violence in Kamjong and Kangpokpi districts.

The chief minister directed the concerned authorities to take immediate and effective steps to address the situation, restore peace and order, and ensure the safety and security of all citizens.

Khemchand Singh also appealed to community leaders and civil society organisations representing different communities to exercise restraint and cooperate in defusing tensions. He urged all sections of society to prioritise peace, dialogue and harmony.