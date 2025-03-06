5 killed as SUV jumps divider, crashes into truck on national highway in Raipur

Raipur: Five people were killed after their SUV jumped a road divider and crashed into a truck in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur on Thursday, a police officer said. The deceased were on their way to Arang in Chhattisgarh when the driver lost control of the SUV (Pic for representation)

“The accident took place on national highway 53 under Mandir Hasaud police station limits near Umariya village,” said superintendent of police (SP), Raipur, Lal Ummed Singh.

The deceased were on their way to Arang in Chhattisgarh when the driver lost control of the SUV and collided with a truck on the highway.

“All five occupants of the car died on the spot. The locals informed the police around 2 pm and a team was sent to the accident spot,” said the SP.

The driver of the truck has been detained and police have started investigation, he added.

“ We have recovered an identity card of one of the deceased who is from Urla area of Raipur. Other deceased are yet to be identified. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination,” the SP added.