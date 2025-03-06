Four youngsters killed as car rams into tree in Haryana’s Hisar

Four students of a polytechnic college in Hisar were killed when their car rammed into a tree on Wednesday night as they were going to attend a wedding. The mangled remains of the car after it rammed into a tree near Mangali village in Hisar district on Wednesday night. (HT Photo)

The victims were identified as Ankush Kumar, 19, Sahil Kumar, 19, Hitesh, 20, and Nikhil, 17. They belonged to different villages of Hisar district.

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said the accident took place when they were headed to attend the wedding of a friend’s sister at Mangali village.

Mangali police checkpost in-charge Rajesh Kumar said though the car was not at a high speed, the driver lost control while negotiating a sharp turn.

Police sources said Nikhil was planning to go Belarus on a study visa this month, while Sahil was the only son of his parents and was preparing for recruitment in the army.