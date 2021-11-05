Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 5 killed in car accident in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district
india news

5 killed in car accident in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district

Officials said the deadly accident took place around 1.30am on Friday when the driver of the Maruti 800 car lost control and struck a tree. Later, the bodies were taken out with the help of a crane
Five people were killed in a car accident in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district on Friday. (By arrangement)
Updated on Nov 05, 2021 12:45 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Five people were killed on the spot when a car they were travelling in rammed into a tree on the Ismailabad-Shahbad road near Nalvi village in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district on Friday.

Officials said the deadly accident took place around 1.30am on Friday when the driver of the Maruti 800 car lost control and struck a tree.

Later, after police rushed to the spot, the bodies were taken out with the help of a crane.

Shahbad police station’s in-charge Prem Singh said the deceased were aged between 20 to 25 years. They were identified as Gurmeet Singh of Jainpur village, Goldy of Gauripur village, Ankit and Brijpal of Basantpura village, and Vishal Kumar of Nalvi village. All of them hailed from Kurukshetra district.

The bodies were sent to a civil hospital for post mortem.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

8 killed in separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh

Modi in Kedarnath: All about redevelopment projects inaugurated by PM

9 artisans, 18 models: What went behind construction of Shankaracharya's statue

From Nowshera LoC, PM Modi red-flags PLA hybrid warfare
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP