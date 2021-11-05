Home / India News / 5 killed in car accident in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district
5 killed in car accident in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district

Officials said the deadly accident took place around 1.30am on Friday when the driver of the Maruti 800 car lost control and struck a tree. Later, the bodies were taken out with the help of a crane
Five people were killed in a car accident in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district on Friday. (By arrangement)
Updated on Nov 05, 2021 12:45 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Five people were killed on the spot when a car they were travelling in rammed into a tree on the Ismailabad-Shahbad road near Nalvi village in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district on Friday.

Officials said the deadly accident took place around 1.30am on Friday when the driver of the Maruti 800 car lost control and struck a tree.

Later, after police rushed to the spot, the bodies were taken out with the help of a crane.

Shahbad police station’s in-charge Prem Singh said the deceased were aged between 20 to 25 years. They were identified as Gurmeet Singh of Jainpur village, Goldy of Gauripur village, Ankit and Brijpal of Basantpura village, and Vishal Kumar of Nalvi village. All of them hailed from Kurukshetra district.

The bodies were sent to a civil hospital for post mortem.

