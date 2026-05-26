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5 killed in soil collapse during well construction in Madhya Pradesh's Panna

BJP MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma termed it a tragic incident and said the administration was extending all possible assistance to the affected families.

Updated on: May 26, 2026 05:54 pm IST
ANI |
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Five people died after soil collapsed during the construction of a well in Nayapurwa village in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, officials said on Tuesday.

Rescue operation underway after soil caved in during the construction of a well at Nayapurwa village under Ajaygarh Development Block, Chhatarpur, in Panna, MP. (ANI )

The incident occurred while workers were engaged in the construction of an old well under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) in the village in Gram Panchayat Beherpurwa under the Ajaygarh Development Block.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma termed it a tragic incident and said the administration was extending all possible assistance to the affected families.

"An old well was under construction under MNREGA. Workers were working there. This is a tragic incident, and in such an incident, we all stand with those families and those workers. I am also speaking with the Chief Minister," Sharma told ANI.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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