5 killed in soil collapse during well construction in Madhya Pradesh's Panna

Five people died after soil collapsed during the construction of a well in Nayapurwa village in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, officials said on Tuesday.

Rescue operation underway after soil caved in during the construction of a well at Nayapurwa village under Ajaygarh Development Block, Chhatarpur, in Panna, MP. (ANI )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The incident occurred while workers were engaged in the construction of an old well under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) in the village in Gram Panchayat Beherpurwa under the Ajaygarh Development Block.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma termed it a tragic incident and said the administration was extending all possible assistance to the affected families.

"An old well was under construction under MNREGA. Workers were working there. This is a tragic incident, and in such an incident, we all stand with those families and those workers. I am also speaking with the Chief Minister," Sharma told ANI.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He said he had spoken to the district administration and assured that immediate assistance was being provided. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said he had spoken to the district administration and assured that immediate assistance was being provided. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "I have just spoken with the Collector and all the administrative officials. The administration has taken immediate action to provide the necessary assistance they need. I also pay my condolences to all those affected in this tragic incident that occurred in my constituency," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I have just spoken with the Collector and all the administrative officials. The administration has taken immediate action to provide the necessary assistance they need. I also pay my condolences to all those affected in this tragic incident that occurred in my constituency," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "In such a tragic incident, everyone stands with them and the administration and the government are making every effort to provide them with all possible assistance," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In such a tragic incident, everyone stands with them and the administration and the government are making every effort to provide them with all possible assistance," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Further details regarding the incident are awaited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further details regarding the incident are awaited. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON