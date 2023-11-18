5 LeT terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter

Security forces killed five Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday in one of the fiercest gunbattles this year in the Union Territory, police officials said, adding that several of them were involved in attacks on Pandits and migrant labourers earlier this year.

At least two houses were destroyed in the gunfight, locals said. (PTI)

All five slain men – identified as Sameer Ahmad Sheikh, Danish Hameed Thokar, Ubaid Padder and Hanzla Shah from Shopian, and Yasir Bhat from Kulgam – are local residents, the officials cited above said.

Deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, south Kashmir, Rayees Mohammad Bhat, said the killed terrorists were involved in a number of attacks on migrants and Pandits, including one in Shopian last year on chemist Sonu Bhat.

“Besides, there was an attack on a minority picket at Heepora Batgund in Shopian. Also, there was an attack on the cordon party of security forces at Watoo Keegam. The attack on migrant labourers this year at Gagran Shopian and also an attack at Chotigam,” he said.

“The neutralisation has dealt a serious blow to the terror infrastructure operating here and we believe more such successes are on the way,” he added.

According to police, more than 40 terrorists were so far kill in the Valley this year.

A police spokesperson said that Sheikh and Thokar were involved in an attack on Sonu Bhat in Shopian last year. “Terrorist Danish Hameed along with terrorist Hanzla Shah were also involved in a terror attack on outside labourers at Gagren, Shopian on 13/07/2023, in which three outside labourers got injured. Terrorist Sameer Sheikh was also involved in instigating and luring local youth to join terrorist ranks, and was involved in an attack on minority picket at Heepora Batagund, Shopian,” the spokesperson added.

The encounter started on Thursday afternoon after a cordon and search operation conducted jointly by the police, army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on specific information about the presence of terrorists at Samno village of DH Pora area in Kulgam district. The exchange of fire between the men hiding in some houses and security forces continued till late evening, after which it was suspended for the night.

The officials said that the cordon was kept intact though the night, and lights were installed to prevent the terrorists from escaping. The operation resumed early Friday and the five men were killed just before noon, the officials added.

“On specific intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists, a joint operation was launched on November 16 by Indian Army, J&K Police and CRPF in general area Samnu, Kulgam. The area was cordoned & search conducted, resulting in a fire fight. Five terrorists have been eliminated…,” the army’s Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

Rayees Mohammad Bhat said the five LeT men were hiding in village houses. “This operation has come after a lot of synergised efforts by all security forces operating in the area and it is a big success as these terrorists were involved in a number of attacks on minorities,” he said.

He said that a cache of arms was recovered from them. “The recoveries include four AK series rifles, two pistols, four grenades and other arms and ammunition,” he said.

The Kulgam operation comes weeks after five LeT men were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara on October 26. In September, security forces battled terrorists for over a week in the forests of Garol in Anantnag. In the operation, two officers, a soldier and a deputy superintendent of police were killed. The encounter ended on September 19 after two terrorists, including LeT commander Uzair Khan, were gunned down.

