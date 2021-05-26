'5 major states in safe zone': Harsh Vardhan says India gradually winning fight against Covid-19

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday that the country is crossing a new milestone, step by step, towards an eventual victory against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), highlighting that five major states are now in a "safe zone."

"The country is slowly but steadily crossing every milestone of a victory against Covid-19. Five major states are now in a safe zone. The number of new positive cases, as well as active cases, is coming down every day. In the next seven days, the infection rate may come down in 15 states, big and small," a rough translation of Vardhan's tweet, posted in Hindi, read.

The health minister attached with his tweet a clipping of a Hindi daily, which stated that the rate of infection has dipped to under 5% in five states -- Delhi, Gujarat, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. The clipping further stated that the situation would improve in five more states -- Uttarakhand, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana -- in the coming days.

"According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an infection rate of less than 5% means that a pandemic is under control," the clipping said. It compared the infection rate in Delhi, Gujarat, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh on May 17 and May 24, respectively: 13% and 4.5% (Delhi), 7.2% and 4.6% (Gujarat), 7% and 3.8% (Gujarat), 7.2% and 3.7% (Bihar) and 5.9% and 2.2% (Uttar Pradesh). It also showed that the current infection rate in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana is 9.6%, 7.9%, 7.3%, 5.7% and 5.3% respectively.

India is currently witnessing a relative fall in its daily cases of Covid-19. In the last 24 hours, there were 208,921 new positive cases, 295,955 recoveries and 4,157 related deaths, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare's (MoHFW) data on Wednesday morning. According to the data, the country's infection tally has increased to 27,157,795, including 24,350,816 recoveries, 2,495,591 active cases and 311,388 deaths.