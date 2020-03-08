e-paper
Home / India News / 5 more people test positive for coronavirus in Kerala, confirms state health minister

5 more people test positive for coronavirus in Kerala, confirms state health minister

Initial reports suggest that three of the Pathanamthitta residents had returned from Italy on February 29 and two of their kin contracted the virus.

india Updated: Mar 08, 2020 11:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Medical staff, wearing protective suits, outside the Special Isolation Ward set up to provide treatment to novel coronavirus patients at Kochi Medical college in Kerala.
Medical staff, wearing protective suits, outside the Special Isolation Ward set up to provide treatment to novel coronavirus patients at Kochi Medical college in Kerala. (PTI Photo )
         

Five more patients tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala, the state health minister KK Shailaja said on Sunday taking the total number of infected to 39.

Initial reports suggest that three of the Pathanamthitta residents had returned from Italy on February 29 and two of their kin contracted the virus. They have been admitted to the isolation wards of Pathanamthitta General Hospital.The minister said that it was irresponsible on the part of returnees since they failed inform health officials.

Though emphasising that the situation is under control, the government has requested people suffering from fever and flu not to take part in Attukal Pongala, which is a women’s festival taking place in the state’s capital Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Pathanamthitta district collector has called for an emergency meeting in the evening.

