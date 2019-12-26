e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Home / India News / 5 myths associated with solar eclipse busted by scientists

5 myths associated with solar eclipse busted by scientists

India is witnessing the annular solar eclipse, the last one of the year.

india Updated: Dec 26, 2019 09:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Partial solar eclipse seen from Nehru Planetarium in Mumbai.
Partial solar eclipse seen from Nehru Planetarium in Mumbai.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
         

Parts of India are witnessing the last solar eclipse of the year. The celestial event is visible in south India, with Kerala’s Cheruvathur being the first place where the eclipse can be seen.

It will last for three hours from 8.05 am to 11 am.

Here are some myths associated with the solar eclipse which have been busted by scientists:

1. According to scientists at American space agency NASA, a lot of people say that total solar eclipses produce harmful rays that can cause blindness. This, however, is not true, they say. During a total solar eclipse when the disk of the moon fully covers the sun, the brilliant corona emits only electromagnetic radiation, though sometimes with a greenish hue. Being a million times fainter than the light from the sun itself, there is nothing in the coronal light that could cross 150 million kilometers of space, penetrate our dense atmosphere, and cause blindness, NASA scientists say. They do, however, warn against watching the sun before totality. People will catch a glimpse of the brilliant solar surface and this can cause retinal damage, say the scientists.

2. The NASA scientists also point towards another common myth that pregnant women should not watch an eclipse because it can harm the baby. This belief is related to the previous false idea that harmful radiations are emitted during a total solar eclipse, they say. The electromagnetic radiation from the corona, seen as light, is perfectly safe, the scientists say.

3. Some people also believe that eclipses will poison any food that is prepared during the event. Scientists in Kerala, which are witnessing the eclipse in Chervathur, say it is perfectly safe to eat, drink and carry out daily activities during the eclipse. The only danger is when one views it with naked eyes.

4. Another belief, and a classic one, is that eclipses are harbingers of something very bad that is about to happen. The scientists say this is what the psychologists call Confirmation Bias - that we tend to remember all the occasions when two things happened together, but forget all of the other times when they did not.

5. Scientists also point out that there is a common belief that there are no total solar eclipses at Earth’s North or South Poles. There is nothing especially unique about these locations from an astronomical standpoint, say scientists, pointing out that the last total solar eclipse viewed from the North Pole area was on March 20, 2015 and passed right over the North Pole itself. The last total solar eclipse viewed from the South Pole area was on November 23, 2003.

tags
top news
Cops release video of Meerut violence showing protesters shooting at them
Cops release video of Meerut violence showing protesters shooting at them
Centre pushes for transfer of Sebi’s surplus into its accounts
Centre pushes for transfer of Sebi’s surplus into its accounts
Last solar eclipse of the year begins, will be visible in parts of India
Last solar eclipse of the year begins, will be visible in parts of India
AK-47, M-16, grenade launcher recovered by BSF in Aizawl
AK-47, M-16, grenade launcher recovered by BSF in Aizawl
Hyundai underlines continued commitment towards sub-four-metre segment
Hyundai underlines continued commitment towards sub-four-metre segment
Crowd gathers in Cheruvathur, first place in India where solar eclipse is visible
Crowd gathers in Cheruvathur, first place in India where solar eclipse is visible
Former Pak spinner reveals anecdote when Ganguly ‘won his heart’
Former Pak spinner reveals anecdote when Ganguly ‘won his heart’
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
trending topics
solar eclipseSolar Eclipse CheruvathurMalaika AroraKamlesh Tiwari murder caseSaif Ali KhanDabangg 3Delhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protests

don't miss

latest news

india news