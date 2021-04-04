5 personnel killed in gunbattle with Maoists in C’garh

RAIPUR : Five security personnel were killed died and 12 injured during a gunbattle with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Saturday, the police said. The body of a suspected Maoist has also been recovered from the encounter spot, an official added.

According to the Director General of Police (Chhattisgarh), DM Awasthi, the encounter broke out when a joint team of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force’s Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were out on an anti-Maoist operation in the jungles of Tarrem along Sukma and Bijapur border.

“As per the information received so far, five security personnel have been killed and twelve others injured. Among those who lost their lives in the gunfight are a jawan of CoBRA and two from the district reserve guard (DRG) and ‘Bastariya’ battalion of CRPF,” said Awasthi.

“The encounter lasted for about three hours inside the jungle. The injured were airlifted to Raipur and an operation is underway to airlift the injured jawans and bodies,” he added.

The attack comes days after five jawans of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were killed and 14 injured after Maoists targeted a bus ferrying 27 security personnel in Narayanpur district of Bastar region.

On March 21 last year, 17 security personnel, including 12 from the DRG, were killed in a Maoist ambush in Sukma district of the region.