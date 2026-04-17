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5 protestors injured in clash with security forces near Manipur CM’s residence

Security forces fired tear gas shells and mock bombs to control the protestors, who retaliated by throwing stones and firing slingshots

Updated on: Apr 17, 2026 12:05 pm IST
By Thomas Ngangom
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At least five protestors demanding justice for a five-year-old boy and his six-month-old sister, whose killing in an explosion at Tronglaobi in the Bishnupur district this month triggered fresh violence in the ethnic violence-hit Manipur, were injured in a clash with security forces near chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh’s private residence at Singjamei in Imphal West on Thursday night.

Hundreds of protestors joined a torch rally in Imphal.

Hundreds of protestors earlier joined a torch rally demanding justice for the two. After marching for around seven kilometres, security forces blocked the rally at the Singjamei crossing, around 600 metres from Singh’s private residence. A confrontation occurred as some of the protestors tried to continue the rally by chanting slogans like “justice for two minors” and “book the culprits”.

Security forces fired tear gas shells and mock bombs to control the protestors, who retaliated by throwing stones and firing slingshots. The clash lasted until around 1am on Friday. A similar protest was organised in Imphal East district.

On April 7, the killing of the five-year-old boy and his six-month-old sister sparked protests. Three people were killed after security forces allegedly fired at a mob that stormed a paramilitary camp in Bishnupur. The mob was protesting the deaths of the two.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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