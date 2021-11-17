5 terrorists gunned down in 2 separate encounters in J&K's Kulgam

In south Kashmir's Kulgam district, a joint security force consisting of personnel from the Indian Army and the local police on Wednesday gunned down five terrorists in two separate armed encounters. According to the Jammu and Kashmir police, the terrorists were killed in the Pombay and Gopalpora areas of the Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

In the Gopalpora encounter, a commander of the militant outfit ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF), Afaq Sikander, was killed.

Gunfight had broken out earlier in the day between terrorists and security forces at Pombay and Goplapora in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. Security forces had launched cordon and search operations in two areas of the district after receiving information about the presence of militants there, said an official familiar with the development.

The search operations turned into encounters after militants fired upon the security forces and they who retaliated, the official added.