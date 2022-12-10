5 things to know about Bhupendra Patel, set to be Gujarat CM for 2nd term

When Bhupendra Patel's name was announced as a replacement for Vijay Rupani in 2021, it came as a surprise to party leaders as well. One year and three months later, as the Ghatlodia MLA is elected as the BJP's legislative party leader after BJP's historic win in the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, he is no more a surprise candidate but a chief minister who broke Narendra Modi's record in Gujarat. The party under Bhupen Patel's leadership won 156 seats which secured a straight second term for Bhupendra Patel as the chief minister.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Full coverage of Gujarat Assembly Election 2022

RSS man, engineer-turned-politician

Bhupendra Patel's association with the RSS has been since his youth. He joined mainstream politics in the 1990s, completing his engineering diploma, after coming in touch with Anandiben Patel. He was active in civic politics for a long time before contesting in the assembly election in 2017.

Low-ley working style

Bhupendra Patel is known as BJP's silent troubleshooter in Gujarat who has his unique way with the people that he can take everyone along. “In just one year, he solved a lot of problems…without any publicity,” Mukesh Dixit, a BJP functionary, told Hindustan Times. The 60-year-old is also known for his impressive decision-making power.

5th Patidar chief minister in Gujarat

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhupendra Patel holds sway over the Patidar community in the state which saw four representatives in the CM seat before Bhupendra Patel, including Anandiben Patel, Keshubhai Patel, Babubhai Patel and Chimanbhai Patel. However, Bhupendra Patel was the first Kadva Patel to become a chief minister.

Follower of Akram Vignan Movement

Bhupendra Patel is fondly called 'Dada' as he is a follower of the Akram Vignan Movement founded by Dada Bhagwan. It is a religious movement which drew inspiration from Jainism.

Clean record, no criminal case

Bhupendra Patel is lauded for his clean record as he never had any criminal case against him since his debut in politics. He has a construction business and until he became an MLA in 2017, he used to operate from his site office only.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.