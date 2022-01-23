5 things to know about sculptor Adwaita Gadanayak who will make India Gate Netaji statue

Sculptor Awaita Gadanayak, the director-general of the National Gallery of Modern Art, will be sculpting the proposed statue of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to be installed at India Gate. PM Modi will unveil the digital version of the statue at 6pm on Saturday. The statue will be put at a place where the statue of George V was there till 1968. Once completed, the statue will be seen from Raisina Hills. Adwaita Gadanayak is a noted sculptor and he sai he is delighted that PM Modi chose him for this grand responsibility.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are 5 things to know about Adwaita Gadanayak

> Adwaita Gadanayak was born and brought up in Neulapoi village of Dhenkanal district in Odisha.

> Gadanayak pursued art education from BK College of Arts and Crafts and completed his masters from Delhi Art College.

> Gadanayak also studies art at Slade School of Fine Arts in London. The celebrated sculptor received many awards: National Lalit Kala Akademi Award in 1993; Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi Award in 1999 etc.

> The sculptor's most famous projects include Gandhi's Dandi March statue in Rajghat. His works have found place in London as well.

> In 2016, he became the director generation of the National Gallery of Modern Art. Before that, he was heading the School of Sculpture at Bhubaneshwar's KIIT University. At the university campus, he created a sculptor park.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The work for carving the statue has begun as soon as PM Modi made the announcement of a Netaji statue at India Gate. Black jade granite stone from Telangana will be used for the statue and the design has been prepared by the ministry of culture. Till the statue is completed, a hologram statue of Netaji would be present at the same place, which will be unveiled on Sunday on the 125th birth anniversary of the Azad Hind Fauj founder. A hologram is a photographic recording of a light field, rather than an image formed by a lens.