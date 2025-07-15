5,000 personnel, drones: Delhi Police beefs up security for Kanwar Yatra

Security has been beefed up across the national capital with more than 5,000 Delhi Police personnel and around 50 companies (more than 5000 personnel) of paramilitary forces and drones deployed to ensure a smooth pilgrimage, an official said on Tuesday. 774 locations have been identified across the city for setting up camps, and 374 kanwar camps have already been permitted, said a police officer.(File/PTI)

According to the police, traffic diversions have been put in place and additional checking has been initiated on major routes from where kanwariyas are expected to pass.

"The pilgrimage will continue till July 22 and culminate on Shivratri. We are in coordination with paramilitary forces and home guards who will be monitoring sensitive areas through CCTV surveillance and drone patrolling," said the police officer.

Special security measures have also been planned for temple areas and designated kanwar camps where pilgrims will rest and perform rituals, he added.

According to the officer, 774 locations have been identified across the city for setting up camps, and 374 kanwar camps have already been permitted. Sources in the police said that more than 150 additional camps are awaiting final approval.

"The primary focus will remain on maintaining law and order, facilitating smooth traffic movement and providing immediate assistance to the pilgrims. PCR vans, quick reaction teams (QRT) and ambulances have been strategically stationed," another police officer said.

Key routes such as NH-1, NH-9, and major arterial roads passing through outer, northeast, east and Shahdara districts are being closely monitored. Pilgrims carrying kanwar (decorated pots of Ganga water) on foot and in vehicles will be allowed entry via designated points.

"To manage the influx, Delhi Police has released a list of entry routes for kanwariyas which includes Ghazipur border, Anand Vihar, Bhopura, Apsara, Maharajpur, Loni border and ISBT Kashmere Gate. Specific roads like Wazirabad to Bhopura, GT Road and Loni Road will also serve as major kanwar routes," the officer added.

Authorities have also appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary travel through the routes notified for kanwariya movement. Emergency services and essential vehicles will be facilitated and special helplines have been activated.

The officer said that senior officers of Delhi Police have directed DCPs of all 15 districts to remain present on the ground and ensure coordination with civil administration, especially for handling emergencies and regulating crowd movement.

Separate teams have been tasked to address any threat perception and maintain vigil against suspicious activities during the week-long religious gathering. All SHOs have been asked to stay in touch with local camp organisers to ensure that safety norms and guidelines are being followed.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government's Disaster Management Authority has kept response teams ready with water tankers, fire services, medical aid and disaster response equipment.

The Kanwar Yatra witnesses lakhs of devotees every year, who travel mostly on foot from Haridwar to their local Shiva temples, carrying holy water from the Ganga to offer on Shivlingas.

With rains already lashing parts of Delhi and NCR, officials said extra caution is being maintained to prevent accidents and ensure smooth passage for the pilgrims.